[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: DISCOVERY - Episode 305 "Die Trying" + 12 New Photos

By TrekNews.net Staff

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the fifth episode of season three “Die Trying” this week. The episode will focus on the crew of the U.S.S Discovery working with what’s left of Starfleet. It will premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, November 12th.

Check out a synopsis, 12 new photos, and a preview video from the episode below.

Synopsis:

After reuniting with what remains of Starfleet and the Federation, the U.S.S. Discovery and its crew must prove that a 930 year old crew and starship are exactly what this new future needs.

Photos:

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou
Doug Jones as Saru and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Doug Jones as Saru
Emily Coutts as Lt. Keyla Detmer
Mary Wiseman as Tilly
Mary Wiseman as Tilly and Sara Mitich as Lt. Nilsson
Ronnie Rowe Jr. as Lt. Bryce
Doug Jones as Saru
Rachael Ancheril as Commander Nhan
Tig Notaro as engineer Jett Reno and Anthony Rapp as Lt. Paul Stamets
Trailer:

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.

Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

