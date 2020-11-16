[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – Episode 306 “Scavengers” + 17 New Photos

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the sixth episode of season three “Scavengers” this week. The episode will focus on Burnham and Georgiou’s rogue mission to find Book. It will premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, November 19th.
Check out a synopsis, 17 new photos, and a preview video from the episode below.
Synopsis:
After receiving a message from Book, Burnham and Georgiou embark on a rogue mission to find him, leaving Saru to pick up the pieces with Admiral Vance. Meanwhile, Stamets forms an unexpected bond with Adira.
Photos:
Trailer:
New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.
Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).
