[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: DISCOVERY - Episode 306 "Scavengers" + 17 New Photos

By TrekNews.net Staff

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the sixth episode of season three “Scavengers” this week. The episode will focus on Burnham and Georgiou’s rogue mission to find Book. It will premiere on CBS All Access on Thursday, November 19th.

Check out a synopsis, 17 new photos, and a preview video from the episode below.

Synopsis:

After receiving a message from Book, Burnham and Georgiou embark on a rogue mission to find him, leaving Saru to pick up the pieces with Admiral Vance. Meanwhile, Stamets forms an unexpected bond with Adira.

Photos:

Anthony Rapp as Lt. Paul Stamets and Blu del Barrio as Adira
Anthony Rapp as Lt. Paul Stamets, Ian Alexander as Gray and Blu del Barrio as Adira
Blu del Barrio as Adira
Blu del Barrio as Adira
Anthony Rapp as Lt. Paul Stamets
Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun and Emily Coutts as Lt. Keyla Detmer
Vanessa Jackson as Lt. Willa
Mary Wiseman as Tilly
Mary Wiseman as Tilly
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou
David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance, Doug Jones as Saru and Vanessa Jackson as Lt. Willa
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Anthony Rapp as Lt. Paul Stamets and Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber
Anthony Rapp as Lt. Paul Stamets and Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber
Trailer:

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.

Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

