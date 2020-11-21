Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Herbert Solow, Desilu Exec Who Developed Star Trek, Dies At 89

News

Herbert Solow, Desilu Exec Who Developed Star Trek, Dies at 89

Published

Herbert Solow, who was the head of production at Desilu Studios and oversaw the development of the original Star Trek series, has died at the age of 89.

Solow died on Thursday in his sleep of natural causes, his wife Dr. Harrison Solow confirmed to multiple sources.

In a 2009 interview with the BBC, Solow recalled:

“I changed Spock from a red-skinned, fairly sinister alien with a pointed tail into the intellectually superior, green-blooded Vulcan he is today,”

“I named characters, developed Starfleet, talked with Gene about the need to infuse the series with a purpose. I created the idea of the captain’s log to set up each episode, and a thousand other things. Gene had a great idea. He didn’t have a salable idea until we developed the pilot.”

In 1996, Solow, along with Star Trek producer/director Robert Justman, penned Inside Star Trek: The Real Story, which gave a detailed behind-the-scenes look at the making of the iconic series.

Herbert Solow | Image: Television Academy/YouTube

In addition to his work on Star Trek, Solow is credited with the development of several other iconic series, including Mission: Impossible, Man From Atlantis, Mannix, Medical Center, and Then Came Bronson.

We at TrekNews.net offer our condolences to Solow’s family and friends.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement

Trending Articles

Preview: STAR TREK: DISCOVERY - Season 3, Episode 7 "Unification III" + 9 New Photos Preview: STAR TREK: DISCOVERY - Season 3, Episode 7 "Unification III" + 9 New Photos

News

Preview: STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – Season 3, Episode 7 “Unification III” + 9 New Photos

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the seventh episode of season three “Unification III” this week. The episode will focus on Burnham agreeing to...

5 days ago
Star Trek: Discovery Honors Anton Yelchin In "Unification III" Star Trek: Discovery Honors Anton Yelchin In "Unification III"

News

Star Trek: Discovery Honors Anton Yelchin with Touching Tribute in “Unification III”

The U.S.S. Yelchin is now Star Trek canon.

1 day ago
[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: DISCOVERY - Episode 304 "Forget Me Not" + 14 New Photos [PREVIEW] STAR TREK: DISCOVERY - Episode 304 "Forget Me Not" + 14 New Photos

News

[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – Episode 304 “Forget Me Not” + 14 New Photos

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the fourth episode of season three “Forget Me Not” this week. The episode will focus on Burnham and...

November 2, 2020
How To Watch The 'Deep Space Nine' Documentary 'What We Left Behind' For Free How To Watch The 'Deep Space Nine' Documentary 'What We Left Behind' For Free

News

How to Watch the ‘Deep Space Nine’ Documentary ‘What We Left Behind’ for Free

The Star Trek: Deep Space Nine documentary What We Left Behind, is now available to watch for free (in the U.S.) through YouTube Movies....

November 11, 2020

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.

© 2020 TrekNews.net.