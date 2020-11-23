[PREVIEW] STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – Episode 307 “Unification III” + 9 New Photos

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the seventh episode of season three “Unification III” this week. The episode will focus on Burnham agreeing to represent the Federation in a debate to release Burn data. It will premiere on CBS All Access this Thursday, November 26th.

While grappling with the fallout of her recent actions, and what her future might hold, Burnham agrees to represent the Federation in an intense debate about the release of politically sensitive – but highly valuable – Burn data.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Mary Wiseman as Ensign Tilly

Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly and Doug Jones as Capt. Saru

Michelle Yeoh as Capt. Georgiou

Michelle Yeoh as Capt. Georgiou and Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber

Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber

Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun, Ronnie Rowe Jr. as Lt. Bryce and Emily Coutts as Lt. Keyla Detmer

Sara Mitich as Lt. Nilsson and Patrick Kwok-Choon as Lt. Gen Rhys

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.

Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

