The Best Black Friday Week STAR TREK Deals & Gift Ideas

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived—and with it comes plenty of deals on Star Trek-related merchandise. From books to Blu-rays to toys we’ve compiled a list of the best Black Friday deals currently available on Amazon.
While Black Friday isn’t until the 27th, you don’t have to wait, as Amazon has already revealed some of their best deals for the holiday shopping season.
Star Trek Blu-ray, 4K & DVD Deals
- Star Trek: Picard – Season One [Blu-ray Steelbook], $39.99
- Star Trek: Discovery – Season Two [Blu-ray], $31.99
- Star Trek: Short Treks [Blu-ray], $13.91
- Star Trek Picard Movie & TV Collection [Blu-ray], $19.96
- Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series [Blu-ray], $60.64
- Star Trek: Original Motion Picture Collection [Blu-ray], $9.96
- Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline [4K UHD Blu-ray + Digital], $32.49
- Star Trek 10-Movie Stardate Collection [Blu-ray + Digital], $32.96
- Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series [DVD], $119.89
- What We Left Behind: Looking Back At Star Trek: Deep Space Nine [Blu-ray], $18.51
- Star Trek: The Animated Series [Blu-ray], $27.49
Star Trek Book Deals
- Star Trek Voyager: A Celebration, $29.95
- Star Trek: The U.S.S. Voyager NCC-74656 Illustrated Handbook, $25.04
- The Autobiography of Kathryn Janeway, $19.77
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Art and Visual Effects, $50
- Star Trek: Costumes: Five Decades of Fashion from the Final Frontier, $34.99
- Star Trek: The Next Generation Cats, $13.26
- Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard, $15.99
- Star Trek: The Next Generation Adult Coloring Book, $13.20
More Star Trek Deals
- Star Trek T-Shirt Club Subscription, $17.99/month
- Funko Pop! Star Trek: Discovery – Michael Burnham, $7.94
- Star Trek Ships of the Line 2021 Wall Calendar, $13.95
Tech Deals
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, $17.99
- Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Home Theater Streaming Blu-Ray Player, $148
- SAMSUNG 50-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series – 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa, $377.99
Keep it locked to TrekNews.net for more upcoming Star Trek deals!
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy.