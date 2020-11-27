Connect with us

Star Trek: Discovery Honors Anton Yelchin with Touching Tribute in “Unification III”

The U.S.S. Yelchin is now Star Trek canon.

Published

Star Trek: Discovery Honors Anton Yelchin In "Unification III"

Star Trek: Discovery honored the late Anton Yelchin in the latest episode of the series “Unification III” by naming a starship, the USS Yelchin (NCC-4774-), after him.

In the episode, the starship is mentioned to have been destroyed in the event known as “The Burn.”

Tilly and Burnham discuss the USS Yelchin as part of “The Burn.” | Image: CBS

Yelchin, a Russian-born actor, who played Pavel Chekov in J.J. Abrams’ Kelvin timeline Star Trek films, tragically died in June of 2016 at just 27 years old.

In addition to his role as Chekov in the 2009 Star Trek reboot, Yelchin would go on to play the character in the subsequent sequels: 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness and 2016’s Star Trek Beyond. His work outside of Star Trek included the films Alpha Dog, Green Room, and the 2011 Fright Night remake. A documentary about his life, Love, Antosha, was released last year.

The tribute comes just two weeks after the series dedicated the USS Nog (NCC-325070) in memory of Deep Space Nine actor Aron Eisenberg, who passed away last year.

