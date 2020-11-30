Connect with us

Preview: Jonathan Frakes Returns to direct Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 8 “The Sanctuary” + 12 New Photos

Published

“This is where ‘The Burn’ started.”

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the eighth episode of season three “The Sanctuary” this week. The episode is directed by veteran Star Trek actor and director Jonathan Frakes.

“The Sanctuary” will premiere this Thursday, December 3rd on CBS All Access in the United States.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and David Ajala as Book
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and David Ajala as Book [Photo: CBS]
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham [Photo: CBS]
David Ajala as Book
David Ajala as Book [Photo: CBS]
Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun and Emily Coutts as Lt. Keyla Detmer
Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun and Emily Coutts as Lt. Keyla Detmer [Photo: CBS]
Avaah Blackwell as Osnullus
Avaah Blackwell as Osnullus [Photo: CBS]
Sara Mitich as Lt. Nilsson
Sara Mitich as Lt. Nilsson [Photo: CBS]
Ronnie Rowe Jr. as Lt. Bryce
Ronnie Rowe Jr. as Lt. Bryce [Photo: CBS]
Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun
Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun [Photo: CBS]
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and David Ajala as Book
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and David Ajala as Book [Photo: CBS]
Mary Wiseman as Ensign Tilly
Mary Wiseman as Ensign Tilly [Photo: CBS]
Doug Jones as Capt. Saru
Doug Jones as Capt. Saru [Photo: CBS]
David Ajala as Book
David Ajala as Book [Photo: CBS]

Episode synopsis:

Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew travel to Book’s home planet to help rescue it from Osyraa, the formidable leader of the Emerald Chain. Meanwhile, Stamets and Adira continue their search for valuable information on the origin of the Burn.

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.

Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

