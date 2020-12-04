Connect with us

Bring your Dinner Table Into the 24th Century with Star Trek: TNG LCARS Dinnerware

Bring Your Dinner Table Into The 24th Century With Star Trek: TNG LCARS Dinnerware
Photo: Ukonic

While you can’t quite replicate your food just yet, you can give your meals a futuristic touch with the new Star Trek: The Next Generation LCARS ceramic dinnerware set from Ukonic.

The 16-piece set of plates, bowls, and mugs is decked out with Michael Okuda‘s legendary LCARS interface, as seen aboard the USS Enterprise-D in The Next Generation, and is available now on Amazon.

The set includes four 11″ dinner plates, four 9″ side plates, four 7″ bowls, and four 12 oz. mugs.

While the interface is non-functional it is microwave and dishwasher-safe. You can check out some photos below.

  • Star Trek: The Next Generation LCARS interface 16-piece ceramic dinnerware set
    Photo: Ukonic
  • Star Trek: The Next Generation LCARS interface 16-piece ceramic dinnerware set
    Photo: Ukonic
  • Star Trek: The Next Generation LCARS interface 16-piece ceramic dinnerware set
    Photo: Ukonic
  • Star Trek: The Next Generation LCARS interface 16-piece ceramic dinnerware set
    Photo: Ukonic
  • Star Trek: The Next Generation LCARS interface 16-piece ceramic dinnerware set
    Photo: Ukonic
  • Star Trek: The Next Generation LCARS interface 16-piece ceramic dinnerware set
    Photo: Ukonic

At the time of this writing, the 16-piece set is priced at $120 on Amazon.

