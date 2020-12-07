Connect with us

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 9 “Terra Firma, Part I” + 9 New Photos

Published

“The needs of the many must outweigh the needs of the one.”

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the eighth episode of season three “Terra Firma, Part I” this week. The episode is directed by Omar Madha and written by Bo Yeon Kim, Erika Lippoldt, and Alan McElroy and will focus on the crew’s attempt to find a cure for Georgiou deteriorating condition.

“Terra Firma, Part I” will premiere this Thursday, December 10th on CBS All Access in the United States.

Official synopsis:

The U.S.S. Discovery crew journey to a mysterious planet in hopes of finding a cure for Georgiou’s deteriorating condition. Stamets and Adira make a stunning breakthrough with the newly acquired Burn data.

Doug Jones as Capt. Saru and Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly
Doug Jones as Capt. Saru and Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly | Image: CBS
Doug Jones as Capt. Saru, Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham
Doug Jones as Capt. Saru, Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham | Image: CBS
Doug Jones as Capt. Saru, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets and Blu del Barrio as Adira
Doug Jones as Capt. Saru, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets and Blu del Barrio as Adira | Image: CBS
Doug Jones as Capt. Saru, Blu del Barrio as Adira, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly and Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets
Doug Jones as Capt. Saru, Blu del Barrio as Adira, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly and Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets | Image: CBS
Blu del Barrio as Adira
Blu del Barrio as Adira | Image: CBS
Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber
Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber | Image: CBS
Blu del Barrio as Adira
Blu del Barrio as Adira | Image: CBS
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou | Image: CBS
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham
Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham | Image: CBS

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.

Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Also appearing in season three are Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

Written By

2 Comments

  1. Donavan

    December 7, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    This season has been a vast improvement from the past in just about every way. Looking forward to the next installment on Thursday!

  2. Pingback: Star Trek: Discovery 3×09 Promo Images Tease The Mission To Save Georgiou - TV Shows Alley

