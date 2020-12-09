Build Your Own Two-Foot Enterprise-D with Hero Collector’s New Star Trek Subscription

Hero Collector has announced a new Star Trek: The Next Generation U.S.S. Enterprise-D build-up subscription program. The service will provide subscribers with regular deliveries of parts and instructions to construct their own two-foot-long model of the iconic starship.

According to Hero Collector, the model will be an “exacting replica of the iconic starship from Star Trek: The Next Generation” and it is based on “a careful study of the different studio models used in filming, the model replicates every last detail of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, from its phaser strips and RCS thrusters to the Captain’s yacht.”

Via press release, VFX producer Dan Curry, who worked on The Next Generation, along with Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise, said:

“[It’s] such good quality that we could have used it for some of the shots we created for The Next Generation. Nowadays visual effects are mostly done with CG. This reminds me of the incredible models we used to work with for traditional effects, which were built by master craftsmen.”

Key features:

Expert color-matching to the starship’s on-screen appearance

Decals to capture the tiniest details of each component

Saucer and stardrive sections that can be cleanly separated for display, just as seen on screen

Working internal lights that match the original studio model, illuminating the ship’s windows, engines, navigation lights, and main deflector

Separate power sources for the stardrive and saucer sections, to keep both lit

Each issue of the subscription will come with instructions and a collector’s guide with behind-the-scenes information, interviews, and art.

The program will launch in February 2021 but pre-orders are being taken now at Hero Collector.

