Star Trek: Lower Decks is Headed to Amazon Prime in Multiple International Territories

International fans who’ve been clamoring for Star Trek: Lower Decks to be made available outside of the U.S. can breathe a sigh of relief, as CBS has inked a deal with Amazon Prime to bring the series to the U.K., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India and more.
As first noted by Hollywood Reporter, all ten first season episodes will premiere Friday, January 22, 2021, on Prime Video.
Series creator Mike McMahan announced the news early Thursday via Twitter.
Star Trek: Lower Decks is a 30-minute animated comedy series that first premiered last August on CBS All Access. It was created and developed by Mike McMahan and stars Tawney Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, along with Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.
You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.