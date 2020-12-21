Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 11 "Su’Kal" New Photos + Video Sneak Peek
Photo: CBS

News

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 11 “Su’Kal” New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

Published

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the eleventh episode of season three “Su’Kal” (previously named “The Citadel”) this week. The episode is directed by Norma Bailey and written by Anne Cofell Saunders. The episode will focus on Burnham, Saru and Culber’s realization about the mysterious “Burn.” Check out some brand new photos below.

“Su’Kal” premieres Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24th on CBS All Access in the United States.

Sneak peek:

Official synopsis:

Discovery ventures to the Verubin Nebula, where Burnham, Saru, and Culber make a shocking realization about the origin of the Burn as the rest of the crew faces an unexpected threat. 

Photos:

Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Grudge
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and Grudge | Photo: CBS
Raven Dauda as Dr. Pollard, David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham
Raven Dauda as Dr. Pollard, David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham | Photo: CBS
Raven Dauda as Dr. Pollard and David Ajala as Book
Raven Dauda as Dr. Pollard and David Ajala as Book | Photo: CBS
Raven Dauda as Dr. Pollard and David Ajala as Book
Raven Dauda as Dr. Pollard and David Ajala as Book | Photo: CBS
David Ajala as Book
David Ajala as Book | Photo: CBS
Mary Wiseman as Ensign Tilly
Mary Wiseman as Ensign Tilly | Photo: CBS
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham | Photo: CBS
Doug Jones as Saru, Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and David Ajala as Book
Doug Jones as Saru, Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and David Ajala as Book | Photo: CBS
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and David Ajala as Book
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and David Ajala as Book | Photo: CBS
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham | Photo: CBS
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham | Photo: CBS
Doug Jones as Saru
Doug Jones as Saru | Photo: CBS
Mary Wiseman as Ensign Tilly, Doug Jones as Saru and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham
Mary Wiseman as Ensign Tilly, Doug Jones as Saru and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham | Photo: CBS

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.

Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Also appearing in season three are Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Cirroc Lofton Reflects on Deep Space Nine's "The Visitor" and its Lasting Impact as One of Star Trek's Greatest Episodes Cirroc Lofton Reflects on Deep Space Nine's "The Visitor" and its Lasting Impact as One of Star Trek's Greatest Episodes

News

Cirroc Lofton Reflects on Deep Space Nine’s “The Visitor” and its Lasting Impact as One of Star Trek’s Greatest Episodes

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine‘s Cirroc Lofton talks “The Visitor” Cirroc Lofton is still deeply touched by the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fourth...

6 days ago
Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 10 "Terra Firma, Part II" New Photos + Video Sneak Peek Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 10 "Terra Firma, Part II" New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

News

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 10 “Terra Firma, Part II” new photos + video sneak peek

“We must leave behind all of that which destroys us.” The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the tenth episode of season three “Terra Firma,...

December 14, 2020
Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 9 "Terra Firma, Part I" Review: Out Of The Frying Pan, Into The Fire Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 9 "Terra Firma, Part I" Review: Out Of The Frying Pan, Into The Fire

Review

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 9 “Terra Firma, Part I” Review: Out of the Frying Pan, Into the Fire

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 9 “Terra Firma, Part I” After suffering in the Prime Universe for so long, former Mirror Universe Emperor...

December 10, 2020
Star Trek: Discovery Honors Anton Yelchin In "Unification III" Star Trek: Discovery Honors Anton Yelchin In "Unification III"

News

Star Trek: Discovery Honors Anton Yelchin with Touching Tribute in “Unification III”

The U.S.S. Yelchin is now Star Trek canon.

November 27, 2020

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2020 TrekNews.net