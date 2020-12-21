Preview: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 11 “Su’Kal” New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the eleventh episode of season three “Su’Kal” (previously named “The Citadel”) this week. The episode is directed by Norma Bailey and written by Anne Cofell Saunders. The episode will focus on Burnham, Saru and Culber’s realization about the mysterious “Burn.” Check out some brand new photos below.
“Su’Kal” premieres Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24th on CBS All Access in the United States.
Sneak peek:
Official synopsis:
Discovery ventures to the Verubin Nebula, where Burnham, Saru, and Culber make a shocking realization about the origin of the Burn as the rest of the crew faces an unexpected threat.
Photos:
New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.
Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Also appearing in season three are Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).
