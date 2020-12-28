Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 12 "There Is A Tide..." New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

The Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the penultimate episode of season three “There Is A Tide…” (previously named “The Good of the People”). The episode is directed by Jonathan Frakes, written by Kenneth Lin, and will focus on Osyraa overtaking the USS Discovery and the crew’s attempt to regain command of the ship.
Check out a video preview and some brand new photos below.
“There Is A Tide…” premieres New Year’s Eve, Thursday, December 31st on CBS All Access in the United States.
Sneak peek:
Official synopsis:
After capturing the U.S.S. Discovery, Osyraa seeks a meeting with Admiral Vance while Burnham and the crew must overcome unimaginable odds as they attempt to regain command of their ship.
Photos:
New Star Trek: Discovery episodes are released on Thursdays on CBS All Access in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and will be available internationally on Netflix on Fridays.
Star Trek: Discovery season three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Also appearing in season three are Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).
