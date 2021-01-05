Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Has Resumed Production, Crowdfunding Campaign Announced

Published

Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Has Returned To Production, Crowdfunding Campaign Announced
Photo: CBS

455 Films, the production company behind the upcoming Star Trek: Voyager documentary, has announced a new crowdfunding campaign scheduled to launch on March 1st.

The announcement was made by Voyager castmember Garrett Wang, following the production team’s panel during Virtual Trek Con.

455 Films has previously worked on the Star Trek documentaries For the Love of SpockChaos on the Bridge, and What We Left Behind.

“A Long Way Home”

The working title for the film is A Long Way Home: The Star Trek Voyager Documentary. The film’s Facebook page includes the graphic below.

During the Virtual Trek Con panel, producers David Zappone and Joe Kornbrodt discussed the upcoming documentary and the “unprecedented access” they were given to the Voyager cast and crew during Star Trek: The Cruise early last year.

You can watch the entire panel below. The Voyager documentary discussion begins around the 31:00 mark.

Star Trek: Voyager, created by Rick Berman, Michael Piller, and Jeri Taylor, ran for seven seasons from 1995 to 2001 on UPN and starred Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Robert Beltran (Chakotay), Robert Duncan McNeill (Tom Paris), Tim Russ (Tuvok), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Roxann Dawson (B’Elanna Torres), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), Robert Picardo (The Doctor) and Jennifer Lein (Kes).

The series celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on the Star Trek: Voyager documentary, along with Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Cirroc Lofton Reflects on Deep Space Nine's "The Visitor" and its Lasting Impact as One of Star Trek's Greatest Episodes Cirroc Lofton Reflects on Deep Space Nine's "The Visitor" and its Lasting Impact as One of Star Trek's Greatest Episodes

News

Cirroc Lofton Reflects on Deep Space Nine’s “The Visitor” and its Lasting Impact as One of Star Trek’s Greatest Episodes

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine‘s Cirroc Lofton talks “The Visitor” Cirroc Lofton is still deeply touched by the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fourth...

December 15, 2020
Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 12 "There Is A Tide..." New Photos + Video Sneak Peek Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 12 "There Is A Tide..." New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

News

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 12 “There Is A Tide…” New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

The Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the penultimate episode of season three “There Is A Tide…” (previously named “The Good of the...

December 28, 2020
Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 10 "Terra Firma, Part II" New Photos + Video Sneak Peek Preview: Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 10 "Terra Firma, Part II" New Photos + Video Sneak Peek

News

Preview: Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 10 “Terra Firma, Part II” new photos + video sneak peek

“We must leave behind all of that which destroys us.” The Star Trek: Discovery returns with the tenth episode of season three “Terra Firma,...

December 14, 2020
Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 9 "Terra Firma, Part I" Review: Out Of The Frying Pan, Into The Fire Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3, Episode 9 "Terra Firma, Part I" Review: Out Of The Frying Pan, Into The Fire

Review

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 9 “Terra Firma, Part I” Review: Out of the Frying Pan, Into the Fire

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3, Episode 9 “Terra Firma, Part I” After suffering in the Prime Universe for so long, former Mirror Universe Emperor...

December 10, 2020

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net