Paramount+ “Expedition” Campaign Features Star Trek: Discovery’s Burnham In Command

Leading up to next month’s launch of Paramount+, the CBS All Access replacement has unveiled a new ad campaign featuring Star Trek: Discovery’s Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) in command.

The Paramount+ launch campaign first appeared in late-January and has featured Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and Spock (Ethan Peck) from the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series.

The marketing plan will continue to roll out in three-phases through April, with spots during this weekend’s Super Bowl, along with the upcoming Grammy Awards and NCAA’s March Madness, according to Ad Week. As we’ve seen in the ads already released on social media, the campaign features characters not only from Star Trek but also Snooki from Jersey Shore Family Reunion, Shemar Moore from S.W.A.T., Christine Baranski from The Good Fight, and more as they journey to the peak of “Mount Paramount”.

You can check out all of the ad spots released to this point below.

UPDATE: We’ve added the latest spot “Sweet Victory” featuring Patrick Stewart. It will also air during Super Bowl XV this Sunday.

“Ice Bridge”

“Sweet Victory” (Super Bowl XV spot, featuring Patrick Stewart)

“Frostbite”

“Cliffhanger”

“Call to Adventure”

“Roll Call”

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.