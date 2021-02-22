Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Production Begins on Star Trek: Picard Season 2

Published

Production Begins On Star Trek: Picard Season 2
CBS

Production on the second season of Star Trek: Picard has begun. Following a few delays related to the ongoing pandemic, it looks like the cast and crew of the series have returned to work and production has finally commenced.

While CBS has made no official announcement, the rumors were all but confirmed when returning series regular Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker) posted on Instagram, saying “Back to work, and it feels so good!” along with a photo of a leather notebook, face mask, and “Raffi” placard.

According to sources, along with a quickly-deleted (and somewhat ambiguous) tweet by new series showrunner Terry Matalas, production began back on February 16.

The second season of Picard will film in Los Angeles and will star Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios), Harry Treadaway (Narek), and expected to guest star Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Whoopi Goldberg (Guinan). Terry Matalas takes over the role of showrunner from Michael Chabon, who will be a writer on the series. Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Jonathan Frakes, who directed two first season episodes is expected to return to the director’s chair for at least one episode of season two.

While no launch date has been announced, the series is expected to include 10 episodes (the same as season one) and stream on the new Paramount+ service in the United States, broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel (English) and Z (French) prior to streaming on Crave in Canada and on Amazon Prime Video internationally.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Picard season 2.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek Universe Super Bowl Commercial Features Stars Of Discovery, Picard & Strange New Worlds Star Trek Universe Super Bowl Commercial Features Stars Of Discovery, Picard & Strange New Worlds

News

Star Trek Universe Super Bowl Commercial Features Stars of Discovery, Picard & Strange New Worlds

CBS debuted a brand new Star Trek Universe commercial during Super Bowl LV on Sunday, ahead of next month’s launch of Paramount+. The commercial...

February 8, 2021
New Paramount+ Campaign Features Star Trek: Discovery's Burnham In Command New Paramount+ Campaign Features Star Trek: Discovery's Burnham In Command

News

Paramount+ “Expedition” Campaign Features Star Trek: Discovery’s Burnham In Command

Leading up to next month’s launch of Paramount+, the CBS All Access replacement has unveiled a new ad campaign featuring Star Trek: Discovery’s Michael...

February 3, 2021
'Woman In Motion' Review: A Wonderful Tribute To Nichelle Nichols' Immense Impact On NASA And The Space Shuttle Program 'Woman In Motion' Review: A Wonderful Tribute To Nichelle Nichols' Immense Impact On NASA And The Space Shuttle Program

Fandom

‘Woman In Motion’ Review: A Wonderful Tribute to Nichelle Nichols’ Impact on NASA and the Space Shuttle Program

Review: Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek, and the Remaking of NASA Nichelle Nichols, known to Star Trek fans around the world as...

February 1, 2021
Seven's Reckoning Issue 4 Review: The Star Trek: Voyager Miniseries Culminates In Epic Fashion Seven's Reckoning Issue 4 Review: The Star Trek: Voyager Miniseries Culminates In Epic Fashion

Comics

Seven’s Reckoning Issue 4 Review: The Star Trek: Voyager Miniseries Culminates in Epic Fashion

Seven awakens, dazed. The last thing she remembers is assisting Greeb in rallying the slaves against Septa aboard the Ohrdi’Nadar ship before being thrown...

February 12, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net