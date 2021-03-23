Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

City of Boston designates March 26th as ‘Leonard Nimoy Day’

Published

City Of Boston Designates March 26th As 'Leonard Nimoy Day'
CBS

Leonard Nimoy’s memory will continue to live long and prosper as the City of Boston will recognize the West End native’s 90th birthday on March 26th as “Leonard Nimoy Day.”

“This proclamation is made to serve as a reminder that although he has passed, he will always be remembered as a valued constituent dedicated to both the arts and his community,” said Boston City Mayor Marty Walsh as part of an official proclamation.

Born on March 26, 1931 (just four days after his Star Trek co-star William Shatner), Nimoy lived in Boston prior to serving in the United States Army Reserve and moving to Hollywood to begin his acting career. In addition to his iconic role as Spock on Star Trek, Nimoy’s credits also include roles on Dragnet, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and The Twilight Zone.

Nimoy’s daughter Julie shared news of the proclamation on Twitter:

Boston University awarded Nimoy an honorary degree in 2012.

Leonard Nimoy died on February 27, 2015 at 83 years old due to complications from COPD.

His legacy has lived on through his family, fans and his incredible body of work. On March 26th, may his memory continue to live long and prosper.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Hero Collector Reveals New Star Trek Starships From Picard, Discovery & Strange New Worlds Hero Collector Reveals New Star Trek Starships From Picard, Discovery & Strange New Worlds

News

Hero Collector Reveals New Star Trek Starships from Picard, Discovery & Strange New Worlds

New Star Trek Starships from Picard, Discovery & Strange New Worlds launching in April Hero Collector is set to release a new selection of...

March 5, 2021
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Illustrated Handbook Review: Terok Nor Deconstructed In Amazing Detail Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Illustrated Handbook Review: Terok Nor Deconstructed In Amazing Detail

Books

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Illustrated Handbook Review: Terok Nor Deconstructed in Amazing Detail

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Illustrated Handbook Review Blueprints of the Deep Space 9 space station. Odo’s Quarters. The Bajoran Temple. The Infirmary. Quark’s...

February 26, 2021
Paramount+ Launches With 1-Month Free Trial, Streaming Every Star Trek Episode Paramount+ Launches With 1-Month Free Trial, Streaming Every Star Trek Episode

News

Paramount+ Launches with 1-Month Free Trial, Streaming Every Star Trek Episode

Paramount+ launches in the US and Canada ViacomCBS officially launched its new Paramount+ streaming service on Thursday in the United States and Canada. The...

March 4, 2021
Warping Around The Sun: Revisiting Star Trek: Shattered Universe Warping Around The Sun: Revisiting Star Trek: Shattered Universe

Review

Warping around the Sun: Revisiting Star Trek: Shattered Universe

Revisiting the space combat simulator Star Trek: Shattered Universe, originally released on Xbox and PlayStation 2 in 2004 Returning to games you played as...

March 1, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net