Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 to Premiere in August, New Trailer Debuts

Published

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 To Premiere In August, New Trailer Debuts
Paramount+

The second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is on its way. And it’s coming a lot sooner than most had anticipated.

Announced during the Paramount+ First Contact Day event on Monday, the second season of Lower Decks will premiere on the streaming service on August 12th and will consist of 10, half-hour episodes, just like season one.

Series creator Mike McMahan revealed the teaser trailer for season two of Lower Decks following a “Second Contact” panel with Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Paul F. Tompkins and hosted by Wil Wheaton.

Check out the trailer below.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Star Trek: Lower Decks is a 30-minute animated comedy series that first premiered August 2020. It was created and developed by Mike McMahan and stars Tawney Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, along with Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek's William Shatner Celebrates His 90th Birthday Star Trek's William Shatner Celebrates His 90th Birthday

Birthdays

Star Trek’s William Shatner Celebrates His 90th Birthday

Sci-Fi icon William Shatner turns 90 William Shatner, who played the iconic Captain James Tiberius Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series and seven...

March 22, 2021
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Begins Production, New Cast Members Revealed Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Begins Production, New Cast Members Revealed

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Begins Production, New Cast Members Revealed

It’s official — production on the next Star Trek series has begun. CBS has announced production on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now...

March 12, 2021
Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Surpasses $1.2M With Record-Breaking Crowdfunding Campaign Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Surpasses $1.2M With Record-Breaking Crowdfunding Campaign

News

Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Surpasses $1.2M with Record-Breaking Crowdfunding Campaign

To the Journey becomes most crowdfunded documentary ever With just a few hours left in its crowd-funding campaign, the Star Trek: Voyager documentary “To...

6 days ago
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser: John De Lancie To Return As "Q" Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser: John De Lancie To Return As "Q"

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser: John de Lancie to Return as “Q”

The First Contact Day schedule started off with a bang, as we now know that the original Star Trek trickster himself, John de Lancie,...

1 day ago

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net