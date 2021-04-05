Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 to Premiere in August, New Trailer Debuts

The second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is on its way. And it’s coming a lot sooner than most had anticipated.
Announced during the Paramount+ First Contact Day event on Monday, the second season of Lower Decks will premiere on the streaming service on August 12th and will consist of 10, half-hour episodes, just like season one.
Series creator Mike McMahan revealed the teaser trailer for season two of Lower Decks following a “Second Contact” panel with Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Paul F. Tompkins and hosted by Wil Wheaton.
Check out the trailer below.
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Trailer
Star Trek: Lower Decks is a 30-minute animated comedy series that first premiered August 2020. It was created and developed by Mike McMahan and stars Tawney Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, along with Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.
