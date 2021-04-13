Connect with us

Star Trek: The Next Generation ReAction Figures Beaming Down in June

Star Trek: The Next Generation ReAction Figures Beaming Down In June

A new line of Star Trek: The Next Generation action figures are slated to arrive this summer. Super7 is set to release members of the TNG crew as part of their ongoing ReAction 3.75″ retro-styled figure series.

The new figures include Jean-Luc Picard, Worf, Data, Wesley Crusher, Guinan, and a Borg Drone. The figures follow the ReAction-style, utilizing five points of articulation — similar to the original Kenner Star Wars figures released in the 70s and 80s.

Jean-Luc Picard
Worf
Data
Guinan
Wesley Crusher
Borg Drone
This isn’t Super7’s first foray into the world of Star Trek — their first collection of Star Trek figures saw the release of Original Series characters Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Sulu, Scotty, Uhura, Gorn, and Vina a few years ago.

The new TNG figures are priced at $18 each and are available to pre-order on Super7’s website and other online retailers.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek merchandise releases, along with news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

