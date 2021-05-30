William Shatner Takes A Punch From Mike Tyson... In New Commercial

Two icons square off as Star Trek‘s William Shatner takes a punch from boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson in a new commercial promoting the pain reliever Coppergel.

Check out the video below.

“You’re the heavyweight champion of the world. You’re one of the greatest — the greatest. You admit you were the greatest heavyweight champion of the world.” Shatner says. “You know what’s the biggest mystery to me? What’s it like to be hit by the great world champion?” he asks, prior to playfully taunting Tyson.

The promotion for the product began earlier this month on Twitter with Shatner offering to train “The Baddest Man on the Planet” during video call. In the video, Tyson asks the TV legend to come to the gym as Shatner infers he’s asking him to train with him — boasting his “good hook.”

Shatner, who turned 90 earlier this year, starred as Captain James T. Kirk in three seasons of Star Trek: The Original Series and seven Star Trek feature films. Mike Tyson reigned as boxing’s undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. Last November, Tyson fought fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition fight that ended in a draw.

