News

Paramount Plus To Launch Cheaper $5 Plan Next Week

Paramount Plus is set to introduce a new ad-supported plan next week that will cost subscribers just $5 per month.

The new “Essentials” plan will be half the price of the current premium option and will include ads with most programming. In addition to the commercials, the new plan will not include CBSN, local CBS affiliates, nor will it allow for the download of content. This new ad-supported plan is expected to replace the current $5.99 limited-commercials option.

Both the ad-supported and premium plans will offer content from CBS, BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian Channel. Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks and the upcoming series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Prodigy will be available on both tiers — along with all episodes of past Star Trek series — including The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise.

The new pricing is expected to be announced on Monday, June 7, according to Variety.

Paramount Plus launched back in March, replacing CBS All Access.

Does the slightly lower price entice you to become a subscriber? Let us know in the comments below.

  1. Robert Carpentieri

    June 3, 2021 at 5:04 pm

    I pay the higher “commercial free” price already…. Well worth it to eliminate the commercials and still just a little over half of one movie ticket for one person for a whole months viewing the new shows, current CBS shows, the huge library of classic CBS shows and the movies offered.

  2. Jambone Alimbone

    June 3, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    Paramount+ is a hot mess of limburger cheese. Its been that way as CBS All Access. Rather take my chances watching Pluto Tv for free than going back to giving Viacom my money when they fail to use it to build a viable platform. A shame its such a mess.

  3. SPR8364

    June 5, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    I’d be happy to watch for free with commercials. Or, just wait until it comes on DVD and check it out at the library. If I have to $5 or $10 for every service where I want to watch a show, then it is no different than what it was like having cable TV. And, I’m sorry, but there are just way too few shows on P+ to make it worth $5.

