‘Time has been broken’ in New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer + New Artwork Revealed

To celebrate Captain Picard Day, Paramount Plus has unveiled a brand new Star Trek: Picard season two teaser trailer.

The trailer features Patrick Stewart as Picard interacting with John de Lancie as Q as he asks “What the hell is happening here?” as Q responds “Excellent question, Jean-Luc. Oh dear — you’re a bit older than I imagined.”

“Welcome, my friend to the very end of the road not taken.”

Check it out below.

Star Trek: Picard – Season 2 Teaser Trailer

For international viewers: International fans can watch this video here: https://t.co/y0edJXETVP— Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) June 16, 2021

Season 2 Poster

In addition to the teaser, Paramount Plus also released a digital promotional poster.

The second season of Picard stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie and Brent Spiner. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin will serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers and Kirsten Beyer as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners.

What do you want to see in the second season of Star Trek: Picard? Tell us in the comments below.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.