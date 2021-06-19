Connect with us

Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited for Star Trek Fleet Command Video

Published

Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited For Star Trek Fleet Command Video

This week, Star Trek Fleet Command gaming company Scopely reunited Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton and Brent Spiner for a new live-action video to promote the game.

The video was released as part of Scopely’s week-long Captain Picard Day celebration, which saw the debut of Jean-Luc Picard in the free-to-play mobile game.

Check it out below.

LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, & Jonathan Frakes Join The Crew | Star Trek Fleet Command

Scopely also released another video introducing Picard to the game, featuring Patrick Stewart‘s iconic facepalm pose.

Captain Jean-Luc Picard Joins Star Trek Fleet Command

You can watch all of the new promotional videos on the Star Trek Fleet Command YouTube channel and download the game for free on the iOS app store.

In this article:
Written By

