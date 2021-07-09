First Four Star Trek Films to be Released in 4K Ultra HD Later This Year

Paramount is set to release the first four Star Trek feature films in 4K Ultra HD in both Blu-ray and collectible Steelbook packaging on September 21. The new releases of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (both the theatrical and director’s cut), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home have been remastered from the original visual elements and presented in Dolby Vision® and HDR-10.
The new collection includes four Ultra HD discs, along with four remastered Blu-ray discs with hours of previously released bonus content. Each release will also include access to digital copies of the theatrical version of each film.
Check out a detailed list of the disc contents below.
Details
Star Trek: The Motion Picture 4K Ultra HD
- Isolated score in Dolby 2.0—NEW!
- Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman
Star Trek: The Motion Picture Blu-ray
- Isolated score in Dolby 2.0—NEW!
- Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
- The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
- Special Star Trek Reunion (HD)
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 001: The Mystery Behind V’ger
- Deleted Scenes
- Storyboards
- Trailers (HD)
- TV Spots
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 4K Ultra HD
- Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director’s Cut and Theatrical Version)
- Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Blu-ray
- Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director’s Cut and Theatrical Version)
- Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda (Director’s Cut)
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
- Captain’s Log
- Designing Khan
- Original Interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and Ricardo Montalbán
- Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- James Horner: Composing Genesis (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
- Collecting Star Trek’s Movie Relics (HD)
- A Novel Approach
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 002: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (HD)
- Farewell
- A Tribute to Ricardo Montalbán (HD)
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer (HD)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock 4K Ultra HD
- Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis
- Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Blu-ray
- Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis
- Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
- Captain’s Log
- Terraforming and the Prime Directive
- Industry Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek
- Spock: The Early Years (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
- Space Docks and Birds of Prey
- Speaking Klingon
- Klingon and Vulcan Costumes
- Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame (HD)
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 003: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer
- Photo Gallery
- Production
- The Movie
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer (HD)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 4K Ultra HD
- Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy
- Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Blu-ray
- Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy
- Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
- Future’s Past: A Look Back
- On Location
- Dailies Deconstruction
- Below-the-Line: Sound Design
- Pavel Chekov’s Screen Moments (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
- Time Travel: The Art of the Possible
- The Language of Whales
- A Vulcan Primer
- Kirk’s Women
- The Three-Picture Saga (HD)
- Star Trek for a Cause (HD)
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 004: The Whale Probe (HD)
- Visual Effects
- From Outer Space to the Ocean
- The Bird of Prey
- Original Interviews
- Leonard Nimoy
- William Shatner
- DeForest Kelley
- Tributes
- Roddenberry Scrapbook
- Featured Artist: Mark Lenard
- Production Gallery
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer (HD)
Cover art:
