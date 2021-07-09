‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ and ‘Lower Decks’ Panels Set for San Diego Comic-Con@Home

ParamountCBS and Paramount Plus are scheduled to bring two back-to-back Star Trek panels to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con@Home, featuring cast and producers from the two animated Star Trek series — Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks. The Star Trek Universe panels will be part of Paramount’s “Peak Animation” programming block during the event.

The Star Trek programming will begin on Friday, July 23 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT with cast and producers beginning with Prodigy and continue with Lower Decks with series star Jerry O’Connell as moderator.

The Star Trek: Prodigy presentation will feature voice cast members Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas. Additionally, executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman along with director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon will appear.

The Lower Decks presentation will include voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid and Eugene Cordero along with series creator Mike McMahan. The segment will also include an extended look at season 2. Star Trek: Prodigy bridge crew | Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Prodigy panel description:

Paramount+, CBS Studios and Nickelodeon present the inaugural cast panel for the highly anticipated upcoming “Star Trek” animated kids’ series, STAR TREK: PRODIGY, with voice cast Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas alongside executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon.



Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios, STAR TREK: PRODIGY will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this year.

Star Trek: Lower Decks | Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Lower Decks panel description:

Following STAR TREK: PRODIGY, join STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid and Eugene Cordero alongside creator Mike McMahan for an exclusive conversation and an extended look at the second season. Season two is bigger, funnier and Star Trekkier than ever before. Fans can expect strange, new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan. For Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford and Boimler, the animated adventure is just beginning.



Season two of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS will premiere on Thursday, August 12. Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Solar Opposites”), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The panels will be streamed on Comic-Con’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon.

