Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks Receive Five Emmy Nominations

Emmy season is upon us, and among its other nominations, the Television Academy announced that Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks have received nominations. Below are details for the exact nomination category and associated production crew:

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup – Star Trek: Discovery – Glenn Hetrick, Mike Smithson, Michael O’Brien, Ken Culver, Hugo Villasenor, Chris Bridges

– Glenn Hetrick, Mike Smithson, Michael O’Brien, Ken Culver, Hugo Villasenor, Chris Bridges Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) – Star Trek: Discovery – Shauna Llewellyn, Faye Crasto

– Shauna Llewellyn, Faye Crasto Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode – Star Trek: Discovery – Jason Michael Zimmerman, Ante Dekovic, Aleksandra Kochoska, Charles Collyer, Alexander Wood, Ivan Kondrup Jensen, Kristen Prahl, Toni Pykalaniemi, Leslie Chung

– Jason Michael Zimmerman, Ante Dekovic, Aleksandra Kochoska, Charles Collyer, Alexander Wood, Ivan Kondrup Jensen, Kristen Prahl, Toni Pykalaniemi, Leslie Chung Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) – Star Trek: Discovery – Matthew E. Taylor, Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, Michael Schapiro, Darrin Mann, Clay Weber, Moira Marquis, Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

– Matthew E. Taylor, Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, Michael Schapiro, Darrin Mann, Clay Weber, Moira Marquis, Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation – Star Trek: Lower Decks – James Lucero, James Singleton, Jeff Halbert, Michael Britt, Amber Funk

All of us at TrekNews.net would like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to those nominated for Emmys!

Discovery has now garnered 10 nominations throughout its three-season run, and the Star Trek franchise itself now boasts 174 nominations, along with 36 wins. The Next Generation is the show with the most nominations (58) and the most wins (18).

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery starred Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Also appearing in season three are Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou). In addition to the Blu-ray and DVD releases, the series is available on Paramount Plus in the U.S., CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada, streaming on Crave in Canada, and available internationally on Netflix.

You can pre-order Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 on Amazon.

Star Trek: Lower Decks was created and developed by Mike McMahan, the series stars Tawney Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, along with Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.

You can order the first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Amazon.

Memory Alpha contains a great reference article for Star Trek‘s history of awards if you want to learn more about the franchise’s recognitions.

