’55-Year Mission Tour’ with more than 100 Star Trek guests set to beam down to Las Vegas in August

Creation Entertainment’s annual Star Trek convention has a new name this year but will bring many familiar faces from nearly every iteration of the Star Trek franchise to the Las Vegas Rio with the 55-Year Mission Tour in August.

Following the cancellation of last year’s Star Trek Las Vegas convention due to the global pandemic, Creation is set to return to Las Vegas with headliners like William Shatner, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, Jeri Ryan, and Kelsey Grammar during the five-day event, which kicks off on Wednesday, August 11 and runs through Sunday, August 15.

In addition to the guests above, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, David Ajala, Denise Crosby, Anthony Rapp, Robert Beltran, Armin Shimerman, Mary Chieffo, Blu del Barrio, Cirroc Lofton, Dominic Keating, Garrett Wang, Nana Visitor, Isa Briones, James Darren, Hannah Chessman, Jayne Brook, John Billingsley, John de Lancie, Jonathan del Arco, Kenneth Mitchell, Michelle Hurd, Nicole de Boer, Noah Averbach-Katz, Shazad Latif, Terry Farrell, Tim Russ, Brannon Braga, Denise & Mike Okuda, Jeri Taylor and many more are scheduled to appear.

William Shatner on stage in Las Vegas in 2017 | Photo: Neil Henderson/TrekNews.net

The 55-Year Mission in Las Vegas will feature:

A tribute is planned for superstar William Shatner for his milestone 90th birthday. Featured will be a video tribute to his amazing career, narrated by the man himself, as he shares some of his favorite memories! Creation will also be sharing his convention highlights throughout the years.



Top Starfleet-worthy celebrities set to appear include headliners: classic Star Trek's George Takei (Sulu, Thursday and Sunday), Nichelle Nichols (Uhura, Saturday), and Walter Koenig (Chekov, Friday only); Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager, Sunday only); and in his first Trek appearance, six-time Emmy Award-winner Kelsey Grammer (Captain Morgan Bateson from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Saturday only).



Gene Roddenberry's 100th birthday will be given a special tribute as we celebrate and honor the life and career of the legendary creator of Star Trek.



Several unique science panels by leading industry expert Dr. Mohamed Noor, Dean of Natural Sciences at Duke University and science consultant for Star Trek, will focus on how real-life science equates with the Star Trek universe. Dr. David Williams, a renowned planetary geologist with Arizona State University and consultant of many NASA planetary missions, will discuss the exploration of our solar system and its many diverse planets, moons, and asteroids and as well as the past and future exploration of Saturn's largest moon.



The late Leonard Nimoy, who would have turned 90 this year, will be honored with a special fine art photography exhibit as well as video footage of his convention appearance highlights.

In addition to the celebrity guests, the event will also feature behind-the-scenes presentations, costume and trivia contests, no-minimum bid auctions, special fan-made music videos, along with a vendor’s room filled with Star Trek merchandise.

Terry Farrell on stage in Las Vegas in 2016 | Photo: Laurie Lee/TrekNews.net

The Saturday Night Gala Celebration will return with the Nevada Pops Orchestra. This special night features Maestro Richard McGee and a 45-piece orchestra who will honor Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday and his legacy and impact. Special quest conductors will be Dennis McCarthy (Grammy Award-winning composer) and Jeff Russo (Emmy Award-winning composer known for his score of Star Trek: Discovery). Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery) and Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard) will perform with the orchestra. The concert will take place Saturday, August 14 at 9:30 p.m. and will require a separate ticket of $75 is required for general admission.

For cosplayers, Saturday is the day! The costume competition with celebrity judges, special on-stage costume panels, the annual costume parade throughout the convention, and a number of cosplayer meet-ups are all scheduled. Garak’s Tailor and Repair will be returning to handle any emergency costume repairs for free throughout the weekend.

General admission tickets are available in advance at creationent.com or at the door and start at $65 for a single day. Show hours are Wednesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (times are tentative).

Members of the TrekNews.net staff will be on the ground in Las Vegas bringing you all the late-breaking news coming out of the convention, along with live-tweeting the major panels and sharing photos throughout the weekend on Twitter and Facebook.