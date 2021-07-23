Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Comic-Con Panel Debuts trailer, Returning ‘Voyager’ Character

Published

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Comic-Con Panel Debuts Trailer, Returning 'Voyager' Character
Paramount Plus

As part of the Star Trek Universe’s presence at this year’s virtual Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed more about its upcoming season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks, including the appearance of a returning Star Trek character: Voyager‘s Tom Paris, voiced by original actor Robert Duncan NcNeil.

Some noteworthy observations from the trailer include a Tamarian (the species from TNG‘s classic episode “Darmok”) named Lt. Kayshon (voiced by Carl Tart), an evil computer (voiced by Star Trek veteran Jeffrey Combs), Nausicaans, Cardassians, a Miranda-class vessel, and what appears to be Freecloud, a planet first introduced in Star Trek: Picard.

We should note that we see McNeil voicing Paris presumably via Boimler’s gas leak-fueled hallucination, so it’s unclear if the character shows up in person elsewhere in the season.

At the panel was the show’s main cast, including Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Eugene Cordero, and creator Mike McMahan. Noel Wells, who could not make it to the panel, appeared briefly via video message.

Lower Decks is set to premiere on August 12 on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season One is now available on Blu-ray.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek IV Returning To Theaters For 2-Night Engagement In August Star Trek IV Returning To Theaters For 2-Night Engagement In August

News

Star Trek IV Returning to Theaters for 2-Night Engagement in August

Get your whale songs ready as Star Trek IV: The Voyager Home is set to beam back into theaters next month for a two-night...

July 9, 2021
Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited For Star Trek Fleet Command Video Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited For Star Trek Fleet Command Video

News

Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited for Star Trek Fleet Command Video

This week, Star Trek Fleet Command gaming company Scopely reunited Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton and Brent Spiner...

June 19, 2021
New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows Off New Uniforms, Rarely-Seen Alien Species New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows Off New Uniforms, Rarely-Seen Alien Species

News

New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows off New Uniforms, rarely-Seen Alien Species

To celebrate one month until Star Trek: Lower Decks season two premieres, Paramount+ has released a short teaser showing off a scene from the...

July 12, 2021
New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer + Poster New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer + Poster

News

‘Time has been broken’ in New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer + New Artwork Revealed

To celebrate Captain Picard Day, Paramount Plus has unveiled a brand new Star Trek: Picard season two teaser trailer. The trailer features Patrick Stewart...

June 16, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net