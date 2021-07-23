‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Comic-Con Panel Debuts trailer, Returning ‘Voyager’ Character

As part of the Star Trek Universe’s presence at this year’s virtual Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed more about its upcoming season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks, including the appearance of a returning Star Trek character: Voyager‘s Tom Paris, voiced by original actor Robert Duncan NcNeil.
Some noteworthy observations from the trailer include a Tamarian (the species from TNG‘s classic episode “Darmok”) named Lt. Kayshon (voiced by Carl Tart), an evil computer (voiced by Star Trek veteran Jeffrey Combs), Nausicaans, Cardassians, a Miranda-class vessel, and what appears to be Freecloud, a planet first introduced in Star Trek: Picard.
We should note that we see McNeil voicing Paris presumably via Boimler’s gas leak-fueled hallucination, so it’s unclear if the character shows up in person elsewhere in the season.
At the panel was the show’s main cast, including Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Eugene Cordero, and creator Mike McMahan. Noel Wells, who could not make it to the panel, appeared briefly via video message.
Lower Decks is set to premiere on August 12 on Paramount+.
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season One is now available on Blu-ray.
