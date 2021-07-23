Connect with us

Star Trek: Prodigy Comic-Con Panel Debuts First Trailer, Hero Ship
As part of the Star Trek Universe’s presence at this year’s virtual ComicCon@Home, Paramount Plus has debuted our first extended look at its upcoming animated kid’s show.

The trailer, which you can view below, gives us a look at some of the main characters escaping a prison environment and finding a Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Protostar. The trailer also points to a fall 2021 premiere, although no specific date was given.

The trailer came as part of the Prodigy panel, which featured the show’s voice cast, including Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, and Jason Mantzoukas, executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, and co-executive producer Ben Hibon.

Making a surprise appearance on the panel were other members of the Star Trek family, Ethan Peck (Spock on Discovery and the upcoming Strange New Worlds, and Rebecca Romijn (Number One on Discovery and SNW, and wife of Jerry O’Connell).

Each cast member was given the opportunity to talk a bit about their characters and how the show itself adds a new aspect to the Star Trek franchise.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

