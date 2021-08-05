STAR TREK ONLINE releases ‘House United’ for Playstation And Xbox + Mary Chieffo’s music video for her new Klingon song ‘Steel & Flame’

Break out the bloodwine, get ready to chow down on some gagh and prepare for battle in the newest season of Star Trek Online as Mary Chieffo returns as High Chancellor L’Rell to sing “Steel and Flame” in Klingon.
The 80s heavy metal-inspired tune was created for the free-to-play MMORPG Star Trek Online: House United, which was released on Playstation 4 and X-Box on August 3, 2021 and continues the Klingon Civil War saga that’s unfolded with the previous releases House Divided and House Shattered.
Mary Chieffo sings “Steel and Flame” in Klingon
Chieffo played L’Rell during the first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery.
Cryptic Studios releases House United for Star Trek Online
In a press release, Star Trek Online developer Cryptic Studios said “The game’s newest season features some of Star Trek’s most epic Klingon warriors, including Star Trek: Discovery’s L’Rell (voiced by Mary Chieffo), Aakar (Robert O’Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation) and General Martok (J.G. Hertzler from Deep Space: Nine), as well as Adet’Pa (Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery).”
For more information and information on how to download Star Trek Online for free for Playstation 4 and Xbox One visit startrekonline.com.
