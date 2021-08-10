Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek Wines Announces Andorian Blue Chardonnay and Cardassian Kanar, Shipping in November

Two new Star Trek Wines made their debut at STLV — Andorian Blue Special Reserve Chardonnay and Cardassian Kanar Red Blend

Published

Star Trek Wines Announces Andorian Blue Chardonnay And Cardassian Kanar, Shipping In November

Just in time for this year’s holiday season, Star Trek Wines has two new releases scheduled to start shipping in November — Andorian Blue Special Reserve Chardonnay and Cardassian Kanar Red Blend both made their debut on Tuesday at the 55-Year Mission convention in Las Vegas.

According to Star Trek Wines, the Andorian Blue will come in hand-numbered, limited edition bottles and feature a United Federation of Planets metal medallion. The Cardassian Kanar will also be hand-numbered and come with an ornamental topper and a glowing Cardassian logo glass seal.

These two new wines join the company’s previous releases that have included United Federation of Planets Sauvignon Blanc and Old Vine Zinfandel, Klingon Bloodwine Cabernet Sauvignon, and Chateau Picard Cru Bordeaux.

Some additional information about each of the upcoming releases from Star Trek Wines is below.

New Star Trek Wines — Andorian Blue Special Reserve Chardonnay and Cardassian Kanar Red Blend
New Star Trek Wines on display at STLV: Andorian Blue Special Reserve Chardonnay and Cardassian Kanar Red Blend | Credit: Ron Wroble

Andorian Blue Special Reserve Chardonnay

Third in a series of United Federation of Planet wines, the 2021 Andorian Blue Chardonnay features one-of-a-kind hand-numbered bottles, elegant silk screen designs and a special United Federation of Planets metal medallion affixed to the front of the bottle. Since the original Star Trek Series, blue spirits have long played a role in the Star Trek universe. The Andorian Blue Chardonnay, a premium Chardonnay from Santa Lucia Highlands, has a stellar blue color that pays homage to the history of colorful Star Trek spirits. Aged 12 months prior to bottling, the Andorian Blue has delicious notes of citrus, peach, and apricots. Bright, fresh acidity with a lush mouthfeel and long finish.

Cardassian Kanar Red Blend

Our second new release for 2021 features the Cardassian Kanar – long considered one of the ‘holy grail’ collectables in the Star Trek Universe. Utilized in both Star Trek: Deep Space Nine & Star Trek: The Next Generation, the story of Kanar is intimately connected with the rise of the Cardassian Union and the strong bonds which hold the Union together. In its quest for authenticity, the Star Trek Wines/Wines That Rock team conducted a rigorous multi-year search for an original Cardassian Kanar bottle, a unique ‘serpent-shaped’ vessel, originally utilized in the 1950’s through the 70’s in Europe. With only a handful of the original bottles found, the team at Star Trek Wines/Wines That Rock rendered the few remaining bottles in 3D for accuracy and worked with a specialized facility in Southern Italy to recreate and forge an identical replica, resulting in one of the most fascinating bottles in the Galaxy.

Also replicated in a 3D rendering, this ornamental headpiece will be included with every bottle of Kanar. Rather than a traditional cork, the Kanar bottle also features a unique glass bottle seal complete with a glowing Cardassian logo. For the Kanar, our award-winning winemakers crafted this delicious, premium red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petite Sirah and Petite Verdot resulting in a dark, rich wine with notes of ripe blackberries and juicy blueberries, velvety tannins, and a long, delightful finish.

Two bottles of the Cardassian Kanar will cost $120, while two of the Andorian Blue will run you $120. If you’d prefer, Star Trek Wines also offers the two new wines together for $110, or in a “Full Armada” six-pack (which includes the two new wines and four previous releases) for $299.

For more information and to pre-order, visit StarTrekWines.com.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest merchandise releases.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

Founded TrekNews.net in 2011. UX, visual designer, and published photographer based in the Boston area. Connoisseur of Star Trek, sci-fi, '80s horror, synthwave sounds, and tacos. You can follow Brian on Twitter @brianwilkins.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Martin

    August 12, 2021 at 4:06 am

    Well that makes no sense – Kanar should be thick and brown, not thin and red. Jagermeister would be better suited. Blue wine is an abomination and should not be allowed near a wine drinker – you’d be better off using bubblegum flavoured alcopops

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek IV Returning To Theaters For 2-Night Engagement In August Star Trek IV Returning To Theaters For 2-Night Engagement In August

News

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home returns to theaters for 2 nights to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary

Get your whale songs ready as Star Trek IV: The Voyager Home is set to beam back into theaters next month for a two-night...

July 9, 2021
Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited For Star Trek Fleet Command Video Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited For Star Trek Fleet Command Video

News

Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited for Star Trek Fleet Command Video

This week, Star Trek Fleet Command gaming company Scopely reunited Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton and Brent Spiner...

June 19, 2021
New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows Off New Uniforms, Rarely-Seen Alien Species New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows Off New Uniforms, Rarely-Seen Alien Species

News

New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows off New Uniforms, rarely-Seen Alien Species

To celebrate one month until Star Trek: Lower Decks season two premieres, Paramount+ has released a short teaser showing off a scene from the...

July 12, 2021
New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer + Poster New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer + Poster

News

‘Time has been broken’ in New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer + New Artwork Revealed

To celebrate Captain Picard Day, Paramount Plus has unveiled a brand new Star Trek: Picard season two teaser trailer. The trailer features Patrick Stewart...

June 16, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net