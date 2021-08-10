200+ Star Trek: Discovery Costumes & Props Set For Auction in September

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery will soon have the chance to own costumes and props from the first and second seasons of the streaming series. In partnership with CBS, Prop Store has announced an online auction with more than 200 original props, costumes and set decorations that appeared on the first two seasons of Discovery and Short Treks.
The auction takes place over two weeks, from September 2–16, 2021 on the Prop Store website. You can register for the auction now and enter for a chance to win a tribble from the Short Treks episode “The Trouble with Edward.”
Prop Store highlighted a few items and their estimated values:
- Tevrin Krit’s (Harry Judge) Captain’s Chair from Short Treks, Est. $8,000 – $10,000
- Hero Type II Phaser from Season 1-3 and Short Treks, Est. $8,000 – $10,000
- Michael Burnham’s (Sonequa Martin-Green) Command Uniform from Season 1, Est. $3,000 – $5,000
- Philippa Georgiou’s (Michelle Yeoh) Section 31 Uniform from Season 2, Est. $3,000 – $5,000
- Christopher Pike’s (Anson Mount) Captain Uniform from Season 2 and Short Treks, Est. $3,000 – $5,000
- Spock’s (Ethan Peck) Science Uniform from Season 2, Est. $3,000 – $5,000
- L’Rell’s (Mary Chieffo) Hero Ensemble from Season 1, Est. $3,000 – $5,000
- T’Kuvma’s (Chris Obi) Battle at the Binary Stars Costume from Season 1, Est. $3,000 – $5,000
- Voq’s (Shazad Latif) Costume from Season 1, Est. $3,000 – $5,000
- Saru’s (Doug Jones) Science Uniform from Season 1, Est. $2,500 – $3,500
- Sylvia Tilly’s (Mary Wiseman) Mirror Universe Uniform from Season 1, Est. $2,500 – $3,500
- Paul Stamets’ (Anthony Rapp) Science Uniform from Seasons 1-2, Est. $2,000 – $3,000
- Hugh Culber’s (Wilson Cruz) Medical Uniform from Seasons 1-3, Est. $2,000 – $3,000
- Rejac’s (Justin Howell) Torchbearer D’k Tahg (Knife) from Season 1, Est. $2,000 – $3,000
- “Hairy Berry” Cereal Box with Tribbles from Short Treks, Est. $1,500 – $2,500
Star Trek: Discovery auction preview
Items from the Leonard Nimoy Collection
Additionally, the auction will offer items from the Leonard Nimoy Collection and include framed Spock ears from Star Trek Into Darkness along with a Star Trek 25th Anniversary Pinball Machine. The proceeds from these items will benefit the UCLA Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) Research Program under Dr. John Belperio
For full details and to register for the auction, visit propstore.com/startrek.
