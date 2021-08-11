New images from the first 2 episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2

The second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres this week on Paramount+. Ahead of that premiere, CBS has mad a few still images available from the first two episodes — “Strange Energies” and “Kayshon, His Eyes Open.”

Check out the new photos below.

“Strange Energies” stills:

Missi Pyle as Interrogator and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman of the U.S.S Cerritos

Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom and Randall Park as High Leader

Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero. as Ensign Rutherford and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Vanessa Marshall as First Officer, Jonathan Scott Frakes as Capt. William T. Riker, Ryan Stanger as “Tactical Officer” and Nolan North as Titan Conn Officer

“Kayshon, His Eyes Open” stills

Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon

Season 2 trailer:

Paramount+ also released a new sneak peek of season two featuring Jonathan Frakes as Captain William T. Riker.

Join the Number One captain in Starfleet. Stream the #StarTrekLowerDecks Season 2 premiere tomorrow on #ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/RTad87dfsp — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) August 11, 2021

On Tuesday, we shared the new season two key art on Twitter that’s being used on the Paramount+ streaming service.

and here's a hi-res textless clean version: pic.twitter.com/80dLit1kMj — TrekNews.net @ 55-Year Mission (STLV) (@TrekNewsNet) August 10, 2021

Lower Decks season two picks up approximately three months after the events of the season one finale. Created and developed by Mike McMahan, the series stars Tawney Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs and Gillian Vigman as T’Ana. In season two, Carl Tart will voice series newcomer Lt. Kayshon, Voyager’s Robert Duncan McNeil will return as Tom Paris and Star Trek veteran Jeffrey Combs will voice the evil computer.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.