The Official Star Trek Magazine Unveils New Name, Updated Look

The Official Star Trek Magazine will be known as Star Trek Explorer – The Official Magazine going forward. Announced on Tuesday by Titan Publishing, the new-look quarterly magazine will be available on November 2 and feature in-depth interviews, and behind-the-scenes features on past and present Star Trek series.

“The Star Trek brand is so exciting right now with new shows and storylines,” said magazine editor Nick Jones in a press release. “We wanted to match this excitement with a new, fresh-look magazine that will thrill long-time and new readers alike. We will be exploring the entire Star Trek Universe in a cool, fun way. I can’t wait to share with our readers!”

In addition to the print copy, subscribers of the updated magazine will also receive a digital version with bonus short stories, printable content and activities.

The publication first launched in 1995 and was originally known as Star Trek Monthly, until it changed its name to Star Trek Magazine with the December 2003 issue.

Star Trek Explorer Issue 1

The cover of the new magazine’s first issue features Soniqua Martin-Green as Burnham from Star Trek: Discovery and will include a James T. Kirk mini-magazine, interviews with actors Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray), David Cronenberg (Kovich) and Discovery‘s co-executive producer Michelle Paradise.

Cover of Star Trek Explorer issue 1 | Titan Magazines

The premiere issue of Star Trek Explorer – The Official Magazine will be available through magazine retailers and comic shops beginning November 2, 2021.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek media releases, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.