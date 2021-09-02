Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Interview

William Shatner Talks the success of Star Trek, his love for Leonard Nimoy

William Shatner discusses the phenomenon of Star Trek and his friendship with Leonard Nimoy. Plus, details on the 4K Ultra HD 4-Movie Collection available September 7th.

Published

William Shatner Talks The Success Of Star Trek, His Love For Leonard Nimoy
Paramount Pictures

Ahead of next week’s release of the newly restored Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection on 4K Blu-ray, Paramount has released a video featuring Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner discussing the phenomenal success of the Star Trek franchise along with his professional and personal relationship with the late Leonard Nimoy.

In the video, Shatner talks about the lasting impact Star Trek has had on pop culture and entertainment, saying:

“This effect that Star Trek has had is beyond my ability to imagine. There’s nothing like it in show business. I don’t understand this phenomenon.”

He goes on to discuss his relationship with Star Trek‘s original Spock, the iconic Leonard Nimoy who passed away in 2015:

“Leonard was my dearest friend. I love Leonard Nimoy. We had success, envy, anger, love, passion. I loved Leonard as my dearest brother. When he died, a part of me died.”

Check out the video below.

The first four Star Trek movies available in 4K Ultra HD

To celebrate the 55th anniversary of the franchise, Paramount will release the first four Star Trek feature films in 4K Ultra HD for the first time on September 7, 2021. The package includes The Motion Picture, The Wrath of Khan, The Search for Spock, and The Voyage Home in both 4K Ultra HD and HD Blu-ray.

The four-film set is now available to pre-order on Amazon. Additionally, each of the films will also be available individually on standard HD Blu-ray with new packaging.

Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection
Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection

Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Star Trek: The Motion Picture on Blu-ray

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on Blu-ray

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock on Blu-ray

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home on Blu-ray

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek media releases, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek IV Returning To Theaters For 2-Night Engagement In August Star Trek IV Returning To Theaters For 2-Night Engagement In August

News

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home returns to theaters for 2 nights to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary

Get your whale songs ready as Star Trek IV: The Voyager Home is set to beam back into theaters next month for a two-night...

July 9, 2021
Robert Beltran Says He's Returning To Star Trek In 'Prodigy' Robert Beltran Says He's Returning To Star Trek In 'Prodigy'

News

Robert Beltran Says He’s Returning to Star Trek in ‘Prodigy’

It looks like Kate Mulgrew won’t be the only Voyager castmember returning to the Star Trek franchise in the upcoming animated series Star Trek:...

August 15, 2021
New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows Off New Uniforms, Rarely-Seen Alien Species New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows Off New Uniforms, Rarely-Seen Alien Species

News

New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows off New Uniforms, rarely-Seen Alien Species

To celebrate one month until Star Trek: Lower Decks season two premieres, Paramount+ has released a short teaser showing off a scene from the...

July 12, 2021
Star Trek Wines Announces Andorian Blue Chardonnay And Cardassian Kanar, Shipping In November Star Trek Wines Announces Andorian Blue Chardonnay And Cardassian Kanar, Shipping In November

News

Star Trek Wines Announces Andorian Blue Chardonnay and Cardassian Kanar, Shipping in November

Two new Star Trek Wines made their debut at STLV — Andorian Blue Special Reserve Chardonnay and Cardassian Kanar Red Blend

August 10, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net