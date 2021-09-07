New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5 “An Embarrassment of Dooplers”

“An Embarrassment Of Dooplers” preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the fourth episode of the series’ second season with “An Embarrassment Of Dooplers.” Written by Dave Ihlenfeld and David Wright and directed by Kim Arndt, the episode will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, September 9th.

Check out nine new photos below.

Episode synopsis:

Mariner and Boimler try to track down the location of a legendary Starfleet party while the bridge crew deals with an insecure alien diplomat.

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Tom Kenny as Melvis

Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford

Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Jerry O’Connell as Commander, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’Ana

Put on your dress uniform… It's time to party. Get a sneak peek at the next episode of #StarTrekLowerDecks. pic.twitter.com/iQ59YpHcJP — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) September 6, 2021

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first season of Lower Decks is now available on Blu-ray.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.