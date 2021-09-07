New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5 “An Embarrassment of Dooplers”

“An Embarrassment Of Dooplers” preview
Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the fourth episode of the series’ second season with “An Embarrassment Of Dooplers.” Written by Dave Ihlenfeld and David Wright and directed by Kim Arndt, the episode will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, September 9th.
Check out nine new photos below.
Episode synopsis:
Mariner and Boimler try to track down the location of a legendary Starfleet party while the bridge crew deals with an insecure alien diplomat.
Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.
The first season of Lower Decks is now available on Blu-ray.
