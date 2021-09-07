Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5 “An Embarrassment of Dooplers”

Published

New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5 "An Embarrassment Of Dooplers"
Paramount+

“An Embarrassment Of Dooplers” preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the fourth episode of the series’ second season with “An Embarrassment Of Dooplers.” Written by Dave Ihlenfeld and David Wright and directed by Kim Arndt, the episode will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, September 9th.

Check out nine new photos below.

Episode synopsis:

Mariner and Boimler try to track down the location of a legendary Starfleet party while the bridge crew deals with an insecure alien diplomat.

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Tom Kenny as Melvis
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Tom Kenny as Melvis
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Jerry O'Connell as Commander, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T'Ana
Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Jerry O’Connell as Commander, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’Ana

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first season of Lower Decks is now available on Blu-ray.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Founded TrekNews.net in 2011. UX, visual designer, and published photographer based in the Boston area. Connoisseur of Star Trek, sci-fi, '80s horror, synthwave sounds, and tacos. You can follow Brian on Twitter @brianwilkins.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

News

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

The premiere of the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is right around the corner. Announced during the series’ Star Trek Day panel, Discovery...

2 days ago
Robert Beltran Says He's Returning To Star Trek In 'Prodigy' Robert Beltran Says He's Returning To Star Trek In 'Prodigy'

News

Robert Beltran Says He’s Returning to Star Trek in ‘Prodigy’

It looks like Kate Mulgrew won’t be the only Voyager castmember returning to the Star Trek franchise in the upcoming animated series Star Trek:...

August 15, 2021
First Look: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us "Home", Season 3 Officially Announced First Look: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us "Home", Season 3 Officially Announced

News

First Look: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us “Home”, Season 3 Officially Announced

The trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Picard made its debut during Wednesday’s Star Trek Day festivities. The trailer gives us a...

2 days ago
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been revealed. Joining Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley/Number One) and Ethan...

2 days ago

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net