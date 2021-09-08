Six Classic Star Trek Video Games Now Available for Download

Just in time for Star Trek Day, online video game retailer GOG.com has revealed that six classic Star Trek computer games are now available to download. This marks the first time these games are available on a modern video game storefront.

Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force (2000) and its sequel (2003), Star Trek: Bridge Commander (2002), Star Trek: Starfleet Command III (2002), Star Trek: Hidden Evil (1999), and Star Trek: Away Team (2001) are now available for $10 each. These games are promised to play on modern computers.

Screenshot from 1999’s Star Trek: Hidden Evil

Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force –a first-person shooter set onboard the USS Voyager where you must take on some of the most dangerous special missions.



Star Trek: Elite Force II – a stunning sequel set on Enterprise-E where you get your orders from Captain Jean-Luc Picard himself!



Star Trek: Hidden Evil – a third-person adventure game with both Patrick Stewart and Brent Spiner reprising their roles as Captain Picard and Lt. Cmdr. Data.



Star Trek: Away Team – an isometric turn-based tactical game influenced by titles like Commandos and the X-Com series.



Star Trek: Starfleet Command III – a simulation game with RPG elements where you can customize your starship and lead it into space battles.



Star Trek: Bridge Commander – a space combat simulation game that sits you in an actual captain’s chair with a crew waiting for your orders.

Star Trek: Armada and its sequel are slated as “TBA.”

A few years ago, we looked back at Elite Force (often considered the best Star Trek game of all time) with the game’s director, Brian Pelletier, and found it holds up well after all these years.

To purchase the games, visit gog.com/partner/startrek.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek media releases, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

