Star Trek: Lower Decks Mid-Season Trailer Debuts, See What’s In Store for the Rest of Season 2

The second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is currently streaming on Paramount+ and series creator Mike McMahan dropped the trailer for its second half during the Star Trek Day live streaming event on Wednesday.

The mid-season trailer gives us a look at what’s in store for the final five episodes of season two. Check it out below.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Mid-Season Trailer

Star Trek: Lower Decks was created by Mike McMahan and stars Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noel Wells as D’Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connel as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as T’Ana.

