First Look: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us “Home”, Season 3 Officially Announced

Published

First Look: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us "Home", Season 3 Officially Announced
Paramount+

The trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Picard made its debut during Wednesday’s Star Trek Day festivities. The trailer gives us a peek at what’s to come in the series’ second season and seems to include time travel back to the 21st century and our first look at Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen.

Towards the end of the trailer, it’s revealed that Picard season two will premiere in February 2022. It will be comprised of ten episodes, the same as season one.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer

Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen

Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen
Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen
Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen
Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen

Picard season 3 announced

The series will not conclude with the second season, as it was also announced on Wednesday that Star Trek: Picard has been picked up for a third season on the Paramount+ streaming service.

The second season of Star Trek: Picard will star Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Soji Asha), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Chris Rios), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Orla Brady (Laris) and Brent Spiner (Altan Soong) along with Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen and John de Lancie as Q. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as showrunners.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Lower DecksStar Trek: Prodigy, and more.

Written By

  1. Uchuu

    September 8, 2021 at 11:35 pm

    And video is region locked.

    • no

      September 9, 2021 at 2:55 pm

      It’s called youtube, try it

