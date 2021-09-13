New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 6 “The Spy Humongous”

“The Spy Humongous” preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the sixth episode of the series’ second season with “The Spy Humongous.” Written by John Cochran and directed by Bob Suarez, the episode will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, September 16th.

Check out six new photos below.

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi

Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Rich Fulcher as Pakled

Lauren Lapkus as Jennifer the Andorian, Neil Casey as Ensign Casey, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Commander, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs

Episode synopsis:

Anomaly consolidation day on the U.S.S. Cerritos leaves the Lower Deckers with mixed emotions. Captain Freeman attempts to negotiate peace on the Pakled home world.

It's weird space stuff trash day on #StarTrekLowerDecks! Get a sneak peek at the new episode dropping this Thursday at 12AM PT. pic.twitter.com/QGEZovG8oX — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) September 12, 2021

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first season of Lower Decks is now available on Blu-ray.

