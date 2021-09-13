New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 6 “The Spy Humongous”

“The Spy Humongous” preview
Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the sixth episode of the series’ second season with “The Spy Humongous.” Written by John Cochran and directed by Bob Suarez, the episode will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, September 16th.
Check out six new photos below.
Episode synopsis:
Anomaly consolidation day on the U.S.S. Cerritos leaves the Lower Deckers with mixed emotions. Captain Freeman attempts to negotiate peace on the Pakled home world.
Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.
The first season of Lower Decks is now available on Blu-ray.
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.