New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 7 “Where Pleasant Fountains Lie”

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the sixth episode of the series’ second season with “The Spy Humongous.” Written by Garrick Bernard and directed by Jason Zurekuarez, the episode will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, September 23rd.
Episode synopsis:
Mariner and Boimler are stranded on an uninhabited planet with a sentient computer. On the Cerritos, Lt. Commander Billups must prove his engineering abilities to an old adversary.
Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.
The first season of Lower Decks is now available on Blu-ray.
