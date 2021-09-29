New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 8 “I, Excretus”

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the eighth episode of the series’ second season with “I, Excretus.” Written by Ann Kim and directed by Kim Arndt, the episode will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, September 30th.
Check out the new photos below.
Episode synopsis:
A consultant arrives on the U.S.S. Cerritos to run drills that require the lower deckers and bridge crew to swap duties.
Preview:
Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.