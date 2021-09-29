Connect with us

New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 8 "I, Excretus"

New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 8 "I, Excretus"

“I, Excretus” preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the eighth episode of the series’ second season with “I, Excretus.” Written by Ann Kim and directed by Kim Arndt, the episode will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, September 30th.

Check out the new photos below.

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Gillian Vigman as Dr. T'Ana and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs
Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’Ana and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs
Commander, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Gillian Vigman as Dr. T'Ana, Lennon Parham as drill instructor, Shari Yn Yem, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs
Commander, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’Ana, Lennon Parham as drill instructor, Shari Yn Yem, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jerry O'Connell as Commander, Commander, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T'Ana
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jerry O’Connell as Commander, Commander, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’Ana
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jerry O'Connell as Commander, Commander, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T'Ana
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jerry O’Connell as Commander, Commander, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’Ana
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford , Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford , Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Episode synopsis:

A consultant arrives on the U.S.S. Cerritos to run drills that require the lower deckers and bridge crew to swap duties.

Preview:

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first season of Lower Decks is now available on Blu-ray.

In this article:
