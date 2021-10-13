New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Finale “First First Contact”

“First First Contact” preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the second season finale “First First Contact.” Written by series creator Mike McMahan and directed by Jason Zurek, the episode will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, October 14th.

Check out the new photos and preview video below.

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford

In the season two finale, the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked to aid an Excelsior-class starship on a first contact mission.

Phil Lamarr as Admiral Freeman, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Lycia Naff as Captain Gomez

Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander, and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Lauren Lapkus as Jennifer the Andorian

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi

Episode synopsis:

Get ready for an EPIC Captain Freeman Day! Watch this sneak peek of the #StarTrekLowerDecks Season 2 finale. pic.twitter.com/yKW6KoNmjj — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) October 10, 2021

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first season of Lower Decks is now available on Blu-ray.

