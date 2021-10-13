Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Finale “First First Contact”

Published

New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Finale "First First Contact"

“First First Contact” preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the second season finale “First First Contact.” Written by series creator Mike McMahan and directed by Jason Zurek, the episode will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, October 14th.

Check out the new photos and preview video below.

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford
In the season two finale, the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked to aid an Excelsior-class starship on a first contact mission.
In the season two finale, the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked to aid an Excelsior-class starship on a first contact mission.
Phil Lamarr as Admiral Freeman, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Lycia Naff as Captain Gomez
Phil Lamarr as Admiral Freeman, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Lycia Naff as Captain Gomez
Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander, and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs
Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander, and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Lauren Lapkus as Jennifer the Andorian
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Lauren Lapkus as Jennifer the Andorian
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi

Episode synopsis:

In the season two finale, the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked to aid another starship on a first contact mission.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first season of Lower Decks is now available on Blu-ray.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

News

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

The premiere of the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is right around the corner. Announced during the series’ Star Trek Day panel, Discovery...

September 8, 2021
Robert Beltran Says He's Returning To Star Trek In 'Prodigy' Robert Beltran Says He's Returning To Star Trek In 'Prodigy'

News

Robert Beltran Says He’s Returning to Star Trek in ‘Prodigy’

It looks like Kate Mulgrew won’t be the only Voyager castmember returning to the Star Trek franchise in the upcoming animated series Star Trek:...

August 15, 2021
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been revealed. Joining Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley/Number One) and Ethan...

September 8, 2021
First Look: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us "Home", Season 3 Officially Announced First Look: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us "Home", Season 3 Officially Announced

News

First Look: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us “Home”, Season 3 Officially Announced

The trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Picard made its debut during Wednesday’s Star Trek Day festivities. The trailer gives us a...

September 8, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net