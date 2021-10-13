New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Finale “First First Contact”

“First First Contact” preview
Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the second season finale “First First Contact.” Written by series creator Mike McMahan and directed by Jason Zurek, the episode will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, October 14th.
Check out the new photos and preview video below.
Episode synopsis:
In the season two finale, the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked to aid another starship on a first contact mission.
Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.
The first season of Lower Decks is now available on Blu-ray.
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.