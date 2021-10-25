Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek Docuseries ‘The Center Seat’ to premiere in November, set for 10 episodes

Published

Star Trek Docuseries 'The Center Seat' To Premiere In November, Set For 10 Episodes

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek documentary series to premiere in November

The History Channel is set to premiere the new ten-part documentary series The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek on November 5th at 10 pm ET/PT. Directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, produced by Nacelle Company, and narrated by Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation), the series will run the first four episodes on History Channel, prior to moving over to the network’s streaming service History Vault for the final six episodes.

According to History, each episode of The Center Seat will focus on a different chapter in the 55-year old franchise, from its inception at Lucille Ball’s production company Desilu through the recent Paramount+ series (Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy and Strange New Worlds).

The series was first announced in October and will include interviews with several Star Trek actors and crew, including Kate MulgrewWalter KoenigRobert BeltranRobert PicardoBrent SpinerNana VisitorRoxann DawsonAnthony MontgomeryDominic KeatingCirroc LoftonPenny Johnson JeraldHarold LivingstonRonald D. MooreDavid GerroldKirstie AlleyDenise CrosbyWil WheatonNicholas MeyerBrannon BragaRobert Sallin, and F. Murray Abraham.

In addition to narrating the series, McFadden also serves as an executive producer, along with Cisco Henson, Ben Frost, Mark Altman and Ian Roumain.

History Vault is currently available for $4.99 or $49.99 per year and includes access to hundreds of curated ad-free documentaries and series from the channel.

The Center Seat – Official Trailer

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on The Center Seat, along with Star Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: PicardStar Trek: Lower DecksStar Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

News

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

The premiere of the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is right around the corner. Announced during the series’ Star Trek Day panel, Discovery...

September 8, 2021
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been revealed. Joining Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley/Number One) and Ethan...

September 8, 2021
First Look: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us "Home", Season 3 Officially Announced First Look: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us "Home", Season 3 Officially Announced

News

First Look: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us “Home”, Season 3 Officially Announced

The trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Picard made its debut during Wednesday’s Star Trek Day festivities. The trailer gives us a...

September 8, 2021
Robert Beltran Is Officially Returning To Star Trek As Chakotay On 'Prodigy' Robert Beltran Is Officially Returning To Star Trek As Chakotay On 'Prodigy'

News

Robert Beltran Is Officially Returning to Star Trek as Chakotay on ‘Prodigy’ + More Casting News

Beltran is back Robert Beltran is set to return to the Star Trek Universe as an animated version of Captain Chakotay. Announced by executive...

October 10, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net