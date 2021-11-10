Connect with us

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 4 “Dreamcatcher” Preview: The Crew Takes on their first away mission

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 4 "Dreamcatcher" Preview: The Crew Takes On Their First Away Mission

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 4 “Dreamcatcher”

Star Trek: Prodigy returns this week with the fourth first season episode “Dreamcatcher,” streaming on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, November 11th.

Written by Lisa Schultz Boyd and directed Steve Ahn and Sung Shin, the episode will follow the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar as they take on their first away mission.

Official synopsis:

The crew has their first away mission on an undiscovered planet that manifests their deepest desires, only to realize the planet has desires of its own.

Photos:

Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Brett Gray as Dal, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Angus Imrie as Zero and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog
Kate Mulgrew as Janeway
Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Brett Gray as Dal
The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will consist of 20 episodes, broken into two parts and streams on Paramount+, prior to being broadcast on Nickelodeon. The series stars Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Dreadnok and is being produced by Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, along with Ben Hibon.

In October, it was officially announced that Robert Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Chokatay on the series and will be joined by fellow guest stars Daveed Diggs as Commander Tysess, Jameela Jamil as Ensign Asencia, and Jason Alexander as Doctor Noum.

