Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 5 “Terror Firma” Preview: The protostar Crew is Marooned on a dangerous planet

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 5 “Terror Firma”

Star Trek: Prodigy returns this week with the fifth episode of season one “Terror Firma,” which will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, November 18th.

Written by Julie Benson and Shawna Benson and directed by Alan Wan and Olga UlanovaShin, the episode will follow the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar as they are marooned on a dangerous planet.

Official synopsis:

Marooned on a deadly planet, the crew must work together with their captive Gwyn to stay alive…except the planet isn’t the only thing in pursuit.

Photos:

Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog

Kate Mulgrew as Janeway

Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Angus Imrie as Zero

Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk

Brett Gray as Dal and Angus Imrie as Zero

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will consist of 20 episodes, broken into two parts and streams on Paramount+, prior to being broadcast on Nickelodeon. The series stars Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Dreadnok and is being produced by Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, along with Ben Hibon.

In October, it was officially announced that Robert Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Chokatay on the series and will be joined by fellow guest stars Daveed Diggs as Commander Tysess, Jameela Jamil as Ensign Asencia, and Jason Alexander as Doctor Noum.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.