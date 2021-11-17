Connect with us

‘Star Trek: Klingons’ comic Announced, kicking off new alien species series from IDW

‘Star Trek: Klingons’ Comic Announced, Kicking Off New Alien Species Series From IDW
New one-shot series explores the aliens of Star Trek

IDW Publishing has announced an upcoming comic series that will highlight the various alien species of Star Trek. The first installment of the new one-shot series will focus on the Klingons and is due out in February 2022.

Star Trek: Year Five writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly will be joined by artist Timothy Green II (Starlord, Annihilators) as they relay the legend of the iconic Klingon warrior Kahless the Unforgettable.

Jadzia, Kor and Worf with the sword of Kahless
Jadzia, Kor and Worf with the sword of Kahless The Unforgettable | CBS

“I was, in large part, raised by Star Trek… and no culture helped me come to terms with my masculinity, my anger, and my personal code of honor more than the Klingons,” said Lanzing via press release. “So when I tell you the only thing more exciting to me than taking the Enterprise crew on their final journey in Star Trek: Year Five is getting to show the man behind the myth of Kahless The Unforgettable, you can believe it.”

“The Klingon people provide a rich counterpoint to the Federation. They present a lifestyle that is loud and fearless, but also incredibly egalitarian and fair; no matter who you are, respect is earned, not given,” said Kelly. “We’ve been pitching this story since before we’d ever been hired to write Star Trek. We never in a million years thought it would be a story we actually got to bring to life. And with an artist of the caliber of Timothy Green II — whose detailed, beautiful work owes so much to the greats of Japanese tradition — this will be a saga worthy of Kahless.”

Star Trek: Klingons teaser image
Star Trek: Klingons teaser image | IDW Publishing

Following the first Klingon-focussed issue in February, Star Trek: Ferengi will continue the series in April.

“There is no Star Trek without the vast population of alien species calling the universe home,” said IDW editor Heather Antos. “From Klingons to Ferengi, Vulcans to Trill and beyond, it’s so exciting to delve deep into what makes each of the species a unique addition to the world of Trek, Mirrorverse, or otherwise!”

Star Trek: Klingons will be available with two covers — Cover A by interior artist Timothy Green II and a Retailer Incentive edition by Alexandra Beguez.

