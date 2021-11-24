Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 to stream Internationally on Paramount+, Pluto TV This Friday

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 beams down to Paramount+ and Pluto TV Internationally ahead of schedule

Following the removal of Star Trek: Discovery from ViacomCBS’ International distribution partner Netflix, the company has announced that the series will begin streaming earlier than expected on Paramount+ and Pluto TV in multiple markets.

Initially, it was announced that the addition of Discovery to Paramount+ outside of the U.S. would take place sometime in “early 2022,” that date has now been bumped up to Friday, November 26th.

In a statement posted to StarTrek.com, ViacomCBS said:

To all of the International Star Trek: Discovery fans: we hear you. We love this series too. We love it for the incredible cast, the hardworking crew, the imaginative storytelling, the groundbreaking, diverse characters who bring the show to life and what it represents to so many people around the world. Star Trek has always put its fans first. We want to do the same.

In markets where Paramount+ is available, the first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery season 4 will begin streaming on Friday with new episodes being added weekly.

Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+ Internationally

Star Trek: Discovery will be available on Paramount+ in Australia, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Sweden, Uruguay, and Venezuela

On Pluto TV in some countries

In Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, new episodes of Discovery will be available on the free streaming service at 9 pm on the service’s Sci-Fi channel each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — with a simulcast running on the Star Trek channel in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany.

Available to purchase digitally in other regions

For fans in the UK, Germany, France, Russia, South Korea, and other countries, Discovery season 4 will be available to purchase on select digital platforms.

Discovery castmembers Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp, along with members of the series’ writing room have tweeted their excitement about the news on Wednesday, saying:

Here it is!



We FOUGHT hard for this and ⁦@paramountplus⁩ worked round the clock to expedite this for our LOYAL international fans and I am so GRATEFUL!



NOVEMBER 26!



Star Trek: Discovery Season Four Lands on Paramount+ & Pluto TV Internationally https://t.co/HyedZJdFXR — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) November 24, 2021

Good news 2 share: @paramountplus has been in transparent, open, & accountable communication with all of us involved w/making #StarTrekDiscovery. International rights are complex & they’ve moved mountains to make our show available to our many int’l fans as quickly as possible. https://t.co/avacj7QeSa — Anthony Rapp SAG-AFTRA National & NY Board Member (@albinokid) November 24, 2021

To our fans around the world, we truly appreciate the love you have for the show. We were as surprised as you were with the news last week, but we're happy to announce that season four will premiere internationally this Friday. Your passion and support made this possible. 🖖 LLAP https://t.co/6x1Dt0TLoP — Discovery Writers (@StarTrekRoom) November 24, 2021

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news onStar Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.