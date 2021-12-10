Connect with us

Star Trek: Resurgence, a story-driven game for Xbox, PlayStation & PC, coming in 2022

A new Star Trek video game, set just after the events of TNG is coming from Dramatic Labs next spring.

Published

Star Trek: Resurgence revealed

Star Trek fans now have a new video game to look forward to, as Star Trek: Resurgence, a third-person narrative game set within the Star Trek Universe, is coming to gamers sometime in 2022.

The game is set shortly after The Next Generation, and players control two characters on the USS Resolute, First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz, as they are exposed to a “sinister mystery involving two alien civilizations on the brink of war,” according to the game’s press release.

“As fans of Star Trek, it’s truly an honor to be crafting a story which puts players right in the heart of the action, where significant choices and decisions will affect the entire narrative,” said Kevin Bruner, Founder of Dramatic Labs, the company creating the game. “Built from the ground up using Epic’s Unreal engine and our proprietary narrative engine, this game showcases our team’s evolution in creating thought-provoking story-rich adventures.”

A scene from Star Trek: Resurgence
Image: Dramatic Labs

Dramatic Labs is a team comprised of former employees from Telltale Games, a company that grew to fame for such narrative, decision-based games from The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises, among other well-known properties.

Star Trek: Resurgence is scheduled for worldwide release in Spring 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 gaming consoles, and exclusively on the Epic Games Store for PCs. The game is not yet rated.

Spock in Star Trek: Resurgence
Spock | Image: Dramatic Labs

“We’re thrilled to be working with the team at Dramatic Labs on an exciting new adventure in the Star Trek franchise,” said Lourdes Arocho of ViacomCBS Consumer Products. “Players will boldly set forth into this new adventure, meeting familiar characters and new cultures, while interacting with them in profound and impactful ways. This game will challenge players to make those similar tough choices that iconic Star Trek heroes have been forced to contend with.”

The last Star Trek game fans received that wasn’t created for mobile devices, or the ongoing Star Trek: Online massively multiplayer online game was Star Trek: Bridge Crew in 2017 — a title that allowed friends to team up in virtual reality as bridge officers to complete missions.

In this article:
Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

