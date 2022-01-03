Connect with us

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 6 “Kobayashi” Preview + New Images

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 6 “Kobayashi”

Star Trek: Prodigy returns from its mid-season hiatus this week with the series’ sixth episode “Kobayashi“. Written by Aaron J. Waltke and directed by Alan Wan, the episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, January 6th.

Official synopsis:

As Gwyn struggles to find her role aboard the U.S.S. Protostar, Dal tests his leadership skills in the newly discovered holodeck.

Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie as Zero, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk
Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Angus Imrie as Zero
Brett Gray as Dal
Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, and Angus Imrie as Zero
The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will consist of 20 episodes, broken into two parts and streams on Paramount+, prior to being broadcast on Nickelodeon. The series stars Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Dreadnok and is being produced by Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, along with Ben Hibon.

In October, it was officially announced that Robert Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Chokatay on the series and will be joined by fellow guest stars Daveed Diggs as Commander Tysess, Jameela Jamil as Ensign Asencia, and Jason Alexander as Doctor Noum.

